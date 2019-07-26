IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Down 53.1% in July

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 560,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IMPAC Mortgage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter.

IMH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.30. 25,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,123. IMPAC Mortgage has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.24.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

