Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.31. 327,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,102. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

