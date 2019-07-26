Independent Research Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €29.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.23 ($40.97).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €25.36 ($29.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. Software has a one year low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a one year high of €44.19 ($51.38). The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.40.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

