Insider Buying: Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Acquires $59,950.00 in Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM opened at $11.81 on Friday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.70.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 39,121 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

