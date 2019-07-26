Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) Insider Buys 189 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Bev Dew purchased 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.10).

Shares of KIE opened at GBX 81.95 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 million and a PE ratio of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.93. Kier Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 72.75 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KIE shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 573 ($7.49) price target on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 514.25 ($6.72).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

