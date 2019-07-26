Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Insider Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) insider Kevin M. Curley bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $11,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,992.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 352,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.0681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

TRST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $13,621,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.