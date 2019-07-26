Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $5,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,397,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVY traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $117.19. 413,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,982. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $82.89 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 104.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.