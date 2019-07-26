Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $166,950.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $166,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.22 million, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. eXp World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 72.09% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. eXp World’s revenue was up 153.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 136,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

