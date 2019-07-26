Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells 384 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Rebecca Morrow sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $28,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,868.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Rebecca Morrow sold 385 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $27,916.35.

On Friday, May 24th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,337 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $100,595.88.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Rebecca Morrow sold 97 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $7,866.70.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. 925,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.73, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $89.25.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

