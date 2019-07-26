Insider Selling: Orcoda Ltd (ASX:ODA) Insider Sells A$12,375.00 in Stock

Orcoda Ltd (ASX:ODA) insider Stephen Pronk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12), for a total value of A$12,375.00 ($8,776.60).

Orcoda stock opened at A$0.18 ($0.12) on Friday. Orcoda Ltd has a one year low of A$0.08 ($0.06) and a one year high of A$0.30 ($0.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

Orcoda Limited provides Internet and mobile software systems in Australia and China. The company offers SmartTrans, a specialist in asset optimization; and Resource Connect, a provider of end-to-end supply chain and mobility solutions for resource industry projects. It also provides homecare, disability transportation, and health transportation services; transportation logistics, including scheduling, planning, and management, as well as mobility and visibility, and business intelligence and workflow solutions; and resource logistics services and technologies to manage people, places, and process on various resources projects.

