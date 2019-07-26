Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.515-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Integra Lifesciences also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $63.32. 20,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

