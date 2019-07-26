Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.58. Integra Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian S. Schade sold 15,658 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $807,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

