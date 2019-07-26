Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $787,415,000 after purchasing an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,607,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,538,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $264,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,092 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $215.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $236.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 target price on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.