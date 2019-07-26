Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $42.90 at Wedbush

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $37.50 to $42.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 14,258,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,705,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

