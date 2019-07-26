Interactive Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.59. 13,904,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,173,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.65. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $301.44.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

