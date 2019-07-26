Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Interface posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Interface by 53.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

TILE traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $938.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. Interface has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

