Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

TILE traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 829,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Interface has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Get Interface alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 24.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,555,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,788,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,735,000 after buying an additional 379,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interface by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interface by 4.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,439,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,372,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,838,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.