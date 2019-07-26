International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $24.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $100,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

IGT traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 5,308,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

