International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells $1,012,139.79 in Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 22,507 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,012,139.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IP stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,677,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 558,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in International Paper by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,144,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,435,000 after acquiring an additional 384,793 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,444,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,677 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens set a $120.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

