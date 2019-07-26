Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.21. 131,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $223.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

