Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Etsy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Etsy by 2,408.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. 43,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20. Etsy Inc has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $278,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael T. Fisher sold 57,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $3,933,095.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,160.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,884 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

