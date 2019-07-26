Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in General Motors by 253.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 2,057,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,155. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.