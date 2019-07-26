Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 997,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after acquiring an additional 325,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 551,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 376,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 156,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 337,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,287. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71.

