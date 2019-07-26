Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,550,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,193,000 after purchasing an additional 169,109 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 823,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 65,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 190,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 543,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 88,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 123,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,336. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.24.

