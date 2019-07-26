Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.48

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 3835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

