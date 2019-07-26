Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1,344.3% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RTM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.45. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.