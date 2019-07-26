Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 6.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

