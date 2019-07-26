Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) CEO Sells $1,900,000.00 in Stock

Investview Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) CEO Annette Raynor sold 190,000,000 shares of Investview stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INVU stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 98,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,523. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Investview Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Investview alerts:

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial technology organization. The company provides education and technology designed to assist individuals in navigating the financial markets. Its services include tools and research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that comprise instruction on the subjects of equities, options, FOREX, ETF's, and binary options.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.