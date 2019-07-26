Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will report sales of $443.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $437.27 million to $460.68 million. Invitation Homes posted sales of $432.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Evercore ISI lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.65 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $27.00 price objective on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,184 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,768,038. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 161.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,251,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,571 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.8% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 201,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,799. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

