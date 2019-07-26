Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,801.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,210 shares of company stock worth $6,983,344. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $854,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 646,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.93. 723,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,440. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

