IOST Market Cap Reaches $110.01 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bithumb, Upbit and Binance. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $110.01 million and approximately $19.68 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.86 or 0.05994338 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, Bithumb, ABCC, WazirX, CoinZest, CoinBene, IDAX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coineal, Bitrue, Kyber Network, DDEX, BigONE, Livecoin, DigiFinex, Bitkub, Koinex, Hotbit, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Huobi, BitMart, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Binance, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

