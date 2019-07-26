Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $11-11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.01 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

IQV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.40. 226,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research cut Inflarx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Neon Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,080 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

