Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.25-6.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,004. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,361,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $15,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,080 shares of company stock worth $36,121,805 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

