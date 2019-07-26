iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up 1.8% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 828.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.57. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12 month low of $1,477.38 and a 12 month high of $1,667.15.

