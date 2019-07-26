iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,276,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,239,000 after buying an additional 1,233,844 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after buying an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 495,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after buying an additional 18,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 385,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 305,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

