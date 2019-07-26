iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 16.5% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.59. The stock had a trading volume of 196,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $303.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

