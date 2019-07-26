iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 3,070,101 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 640,120 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,849,000 after buying an additional 581,108 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after buying an additional 517,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after buying an additional 342,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.86. 36,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,962. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

