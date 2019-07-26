iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.85. 331,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,962. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.