iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. 45,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

