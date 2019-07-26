iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Position Boosted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 4.2% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $29,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,306. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.15.

