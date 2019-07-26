iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

