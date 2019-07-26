iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. 254,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,060. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

