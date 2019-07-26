iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $163.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.