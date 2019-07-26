iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $164.18. 722,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $164.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

