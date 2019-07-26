iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Boosted by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 38,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.41. 70,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,535. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

