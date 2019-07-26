iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 5.8% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $20,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,720,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,735,000 after buying an additional 2,133,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,288,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,445,000 after buying an additional 916,207 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,837,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,533,000 after buying an additional 1,716,892 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,870,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,982,000 after buying an additional 499,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,590,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,906,000 after buying an additional 361,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. 336,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.