iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 3.9% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. 373,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,530,272. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

