ITV (LON:ITV) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 142.42 ($1.86).

Shares of LON:ITV opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.75 ($2.28). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. ITV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall bought 44,589 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,493.79 ($64,672.40). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 3,113 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,362.04 ($4,393.10).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

