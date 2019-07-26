J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.72. The stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.19. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.40.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 38.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,687,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 283,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 21.2% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

