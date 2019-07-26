Japan Content Token Reaches Market Cap of $79.61 Million (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $79.61 million and approximately $300,236.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Japan Content Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B, BitMart and Simex. In the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00294670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.01649664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00121396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com.

Buying and Selling Japan Content Token

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, LATOKEN and Simex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.